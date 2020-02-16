Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer Sells 711 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $40.22.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 48.7% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 390,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

