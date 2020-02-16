Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer Sells 711 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $40.22.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 48.7% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 390,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
