BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BNA) Shares Up 0.1%

BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BNA) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.49, 3,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

About BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BNA)

BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust, Inc (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-ended management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 75% of its assets in bonds that are investment-grade quality at the time of investment.

