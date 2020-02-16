Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.97-2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.214 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.97-$2.06 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Knight Equity cut Black Knight from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Black Knight from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $74.39 on Friday. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

