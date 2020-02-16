BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Short Interest Update

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,080,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 13,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, SVP William C. Werner sold 8,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $239,206.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,486.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,557. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares during the period.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 720,857 shares of the stock were exchanged. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

