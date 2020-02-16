Bitcoin SV Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and $2.96 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $274.16 or 0.02805418 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, CoinBene, FCoin and Kraken.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00233623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00146824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021961 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,279,715 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Korbit, Binance, FCoin, Upbit, Koinex, IDAX, Huobi, Bit-Z, SouthXchange, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, Coinsuper, Cobinhood, OKEx, ZB.COM, Bitfinex, Indodax, BigONE, Kraken, Gate.io, Bitbns, CoinZest, WazirX, YoBit, HitBTC, CoinEx, Bittrex, Bibox, OTCBTC, Coinsquare, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Kucoin, Bitkub, Bithumb, DragonEX, Coinbit, Altcoin Trader, MBAex and Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

