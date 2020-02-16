Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Trading Up 3%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32, approximately 25,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 84,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Tudor Pickering lowered Birchcliff Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

