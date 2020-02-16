BidaskClub Upgrades Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Neogen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $72.76 on Thursday. Neogen has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.18.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $760,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,650.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $1,305,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,062,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,757 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,546 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Neogen by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 34,015 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Neogen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Neogen by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 96,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

