BidaskClub Lowers HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HD Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $41.92 on Thursday. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $36.99 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HDS. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 309.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

