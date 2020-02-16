BidaskClub Lowers Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FLDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Fluidigm from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluidigm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fluidigm from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fluidigm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluidigm has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.20.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,282 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 3,234,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 125,805 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,788,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth about $24,188,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

