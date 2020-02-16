BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Down 12.2% This Week

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $457,812.00 and approximately $143,830.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.52 or 0.02788337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00234084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00143324 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021756 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,054,795 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

