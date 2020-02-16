Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,780,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after acquiring an additional 765,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 638.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after buying an additional 394,199 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 256,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 134,768 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

