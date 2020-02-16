Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $20.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBBY. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.47.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 211,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 112.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,463 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 838,679 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 19.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 122,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 46.2% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 629,321 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 198,861 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

