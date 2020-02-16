Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Beazer Homes USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $17.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $149,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,160.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 109,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 850,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 527,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 162,493 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

