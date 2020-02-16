Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $17.83 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $3,335,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth $2,989,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth $1,303,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

