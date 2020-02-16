Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $17.83 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.
