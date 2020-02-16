BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKU. DA Davidson began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of BKU stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 378,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,604. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,093.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 16.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 27.3% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 263.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

