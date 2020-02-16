Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bank7 by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bank7 by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $188.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.88. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter. Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 15.48%. Research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSVN. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

