Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Shares Down 3.5%

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, 404,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average session volume of 239,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

About Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF)

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Asia, and the United States. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and inter-bank call money, as well as deposits on call from customers, and other banks and financial institutions. It also offers cards; working capital and investment loans; mortgages, housing, motor vehicle, and other consumer loans; program loans to support the development of small and middle scale industries, and cooperatives; Kupedes loans to micro scale industries and fixed income employees in agriculture, manufacturing, trading, and other sectors; and syndicated loans.

