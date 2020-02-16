Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00003135 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.02840142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00235652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00147444 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,865,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

