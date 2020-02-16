Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXS shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 184,235 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 458.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 402,685 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 48.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,174 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 197,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

