Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s earnings. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSMX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

BSMX opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the fourth quarter valued at about $644,169,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,810,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the third quarter valued at about $4,249,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 294.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 563,297 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,034,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 414,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

