Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.65

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.65 and traded as high as $20.76. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 73,517 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.0% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,466,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

