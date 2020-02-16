B. Riley Raises Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $27.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Victory Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $218.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.65 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 392.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Victory Capital by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

