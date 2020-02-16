B. Riley Boosts ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Price Target to $14.00

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, First Analysis reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

ECOM stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 156,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,966 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1,063.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 193,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

