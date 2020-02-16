Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Awilco Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Awilco Drilling alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52.

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Awilco Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awilco Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.