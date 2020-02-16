Aventus (AVT) Price Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Aventus has a total market cap of $849,069.00 and $24,198.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001416 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Mercatox and Gatecoin. During the last week, Aventus has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aventus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.12 or 0.03174244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00248612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00043858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00157204 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus launched on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.