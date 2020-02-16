Avantor (AVTR) & Its Peers Financial Review

Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) is one of 25 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Avantor to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Avantor alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Avantor and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 4 19 0 2.83 Avantor Competitors 255 1059 1429 75 2.47

Avantor currently has a consensus price target of $20.71, indicating a potential upside of 16.26%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 3.42%. Given Avantor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avantor is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avantor and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.04 billion N/A 30.71 Avantor Competitors $1.15 billion $182.96 million 14.55

Avantor has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Avantor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor N/A N/A N/A Avantor Competitors -122.89% -103.81% -16.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avantor beats its rivals on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.