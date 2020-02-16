AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 6,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $47.50. 833,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,755 shares of company stock worth $20,036,688. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

