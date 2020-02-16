Aurora Cannabis’ (ACB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.25 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from to in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Shares of ACB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 60,823,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,648,754. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.98. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 463.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 551,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 398,375 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

