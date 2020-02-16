AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,685,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,442,000 after purchasing an additional 153,745 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 199,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,385,951 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

