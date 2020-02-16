AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 599,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 14,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. 27,385,951 shares of the stock were exchanged. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. UBS Group lifted their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

