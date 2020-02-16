Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 384,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, insider James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,409 shares in the company, valued at $80,515.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 600,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Atlantic Power by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 52,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atlantic Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 71,182 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Power by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 125,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Atlantic Power by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 50,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

AT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. 122,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. Atlantic Power has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $3.02.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

