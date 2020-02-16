Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,500 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 746,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Astronics by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Astronics by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Astronics by 482.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 64,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 53,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Astronics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

ATRO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. 132,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,937. Astronics has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATRO. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.