AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.44, but opened at $49.33. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 6,665,076 shares.

The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

