Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Down 7.7% in January

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:AGO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,737 shares. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $622,641.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 418,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,382,012. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Cary D. Baetz bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $116,340.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 73,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,411. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

