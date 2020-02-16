ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Receives $17.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
NYSE ASX opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.06.
About ASE Technology
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.
