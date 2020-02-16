ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Receives $17.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE ASX opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,169,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 580,239 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ASE Technology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,203,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 429,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 311,133 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ASE Technology by 413.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 358,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 288,656 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,264,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

