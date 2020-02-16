Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of ARKR opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $23.60.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $43.51 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 294,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.
