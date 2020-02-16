Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ARKR opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $43.51 million during the quarter.

In other Ark Restaurants news, CEO Michael Lawrence Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 294,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

