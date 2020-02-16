Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46, RTT News reports. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Arista Networks updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Arista Networks stock opened at $223.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $173.31 and a 52-week high of $331.27.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $63,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $2,094,391.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,776.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,645,433. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.