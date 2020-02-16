Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46, RTT News reports. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Arista Networks updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Arista Networks stock opened at $223.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $173.31 and a 52-week high of $331.27.
In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $63,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $2,094,391.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,776.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,645,433. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
