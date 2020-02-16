Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Short Interest Update

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 6,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ARNC stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.52. Arconic has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

In related news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,153.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the third quarter worth $38,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Arconic by 8,990.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARNC. Cowen began coverage on Arconic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Longbow Research downgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.