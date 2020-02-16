ARC Group WorldWide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

ARC Group WorldWide Inc (OTCMKTS:ARCW) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.22. ARC Group WorldWide shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 4,340 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

About ARC Group WorldWide (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

