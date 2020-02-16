Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Update

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,200 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 308,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AQB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Securities upgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Aquabounty Technologies alerts:

Shares of Aquabounty Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.65. 129,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,761. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Aquabounty Technologies has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, insider David A. Frank acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 359,574 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 14,582.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 61,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 55,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 55,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.