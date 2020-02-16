Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $51.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Shares of AMAT opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,830 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $148,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,598,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $104,804,000 after purchasing an additional 863,181 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 823,448 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

