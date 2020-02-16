AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) vs. Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Financial Survey

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

AppFolio has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Technology has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AppFolio and Avid Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio 2 1 1 0 1.75 Avid Technology 1 1 2 0 2.25

AppFolio presently has a consensus price target of $87.03, suggesting a potential downside of 37.83%. Avid Technology has a consensus price target of $9.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1.46%. Given Avid Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avid Technology is more favorable than AppFolio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppFolio and Avid Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio $190.07 million 25.09 $19.97 million $0.56 249.98 Avid Technology $413.28 million 0.96 -$10.67 million $0.12 77.00

AppFolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avid Technology. Avid Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppFolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Avid Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of AppFolio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Avid Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AppFolio and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio 14.44% 32.06% 16.50% Avid Technology -0.46% -10.84% 6.64%

Summary

AppFolio beats Avid Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications. The company also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials for solo practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design, electronic payment services, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, and tenant debt collections services. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 11,708 property manager customers; and 9,349 solo practitioners and small law firms. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows. Its audio products and solutions include Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process, including music and sound creation, recording, editing, signal processing, integrated surround mixing and mastering, and reference video playback; Sibelius, which allows users to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S6 that offers complementary control surfaces and consoles; and VENUE | S6L live-sound systems. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various service contracts and support plans; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. Avid Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

