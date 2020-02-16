Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Gap Down to $18.67

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.16, but opened at $18.67. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 3,963,865 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 50.29, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 68.82%. The business had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 47,964 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 20,305 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 30,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

