Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 68.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,003,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,824,000 after acquiring an additional 222,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,412,000 after buying an additional 163,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,740,000 after buying an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,424,000 after buying an additional 63,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

