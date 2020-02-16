Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev comprises approximately 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $670,000,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,331.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 588,581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,287,000 after acquiring an additional 547,475 shares in the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 358,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 234,839 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.45. 943,089 shares of the stock were exchanged. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $72.90 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.35.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

