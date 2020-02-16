Analyzing Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) & AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AmeriServ Financial and Mercantil Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercantil Bank 0 5 0 0 2.00

Mercantil Bank has a consensus price target of $18.58, indicating a potential downside of 3.73%. Given Mercantil Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mercantil Bank is more favorable than AmeriServ Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and Mercantil Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial $64.54 million 1.10 $6.03 million N/A N/A Mercantil Bank $363.23 million 2.30 $51.33 million $1.24 15.56

Mercantil Bank has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Mercantil Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Mercantil Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and Mercantil Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial 9.34% 5.97% 0.51% Mercantil Bank 14.03% 6.61% 0.67%

Summary

Mercantil Bank beats AmeriServ Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-statements, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; and cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit. As of March 21, 2019, it operated 23 banking centers comprising 15 in South Florida and 8 in Houston, as well as loan production offices in Dallas, Texas, and New York. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

