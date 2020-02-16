Analysts Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) PT at $28.31

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on URBN. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 190,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 290,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $28.25. 897,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

