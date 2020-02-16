Analysts Set First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) PT at $31.50

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of INBK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.08. 65,048 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,739,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

