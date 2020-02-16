Analysts Set Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON) Target Price at C$16.89

Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.89.

CRON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Cronos Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Cronos Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of CRON traded up C$0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.69. 1,281,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of C$7.97 and a twelve month high of C$32.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.77.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

