Analysts Set $10.73 Price Target for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $10.73 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned O2Micro International an industry rank of 23 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently commented on OIIM. TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

OIIM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 59,627 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that O2Micro International will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 10.19% of O2Micro International worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

